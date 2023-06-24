President Putin called the organizers of the rebellion traitors

President Vladimir Putin called the organizers of the armed rebellion traitors and promised that they would suffer “inevitable punishment.” This was stated by the head of state during his address to the citizens of Russia and the military, which was broadcast on the TV channel “Russia 24” on the online platform “We are watching“.

Everyone who organized and prepared a military mutiny, who took up arms against their comrades, betrayed Russia and will be held accountable for this. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin said that Russia today is waging “the hardest fight for its future.” “The entire military, economic, information machine of the West is directed against us,” he said, stressing that this struggle requires “the unity of all forces.”

Putin said he would do everything to protect Russia

The Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, and additional anti-terrorist measures are now being introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and other regions, Putin said. The situation in Rostov-on-Don, he said, remains difficult, and “decisive actions will also be taken to stabilize the situation there.”

“As the President of Russia and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens,” the president said. “What we are facing is betrayal. Exorbitant ambitions and personal interests led to treason.

According to him, during a special operation, any internal unrest is a mortal threat, and actions to protect the country from such a threat “will be tough.”

See also Government and M5S, Grillo in Rome tomorrow to meet new elected officials Those who are trying to be drawn into the rebellion, the President urged not to make a “fatal and tragic, unique mistake” and stop participating in criminal acts.

Putin recalled how in 1917, during the First World War, “intrigues and squabbles” led to the destruction of the army and the disintegration of the state, the loss of vast territories and civil war. “Russians killed Russians, brothers killed brothers, and all sorts of political adventurers and foreign forces, who divided the country, tore it apart, took selfish gain,” the president recalled.

Anti-terrorist operation regime introduced in Moscow and Moscow region

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the strengthening of security measures in the capital. According to him, additional control has been introduced on the roads of the city. “It is possible to limit the holding of mass events,” the mayor emphasized and asked Muscovites to treat these measures with understanding.

Strengthening security in the capital began on the night of Saturday, June 24. All the most important facilities, public authorities and transport infrastructure facilities were taken under enhanced protection, the OMON and SOBR units of the Russian Guard were alerted. Military equipment was noticed near the buildings of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov also announced the strengthening of security measures in the region due to anti-terrorist measures. He asked the people to remain calm.

In Rostov-on-Don are the forces of PMC “Wagner” and federal troops

Military posts were set up on the streets of the city near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD). According to sources, there are many police cars and people in uniform on the streets adjacent to the headquarters, as well as military equipment. The central streets of the city are patrolled by police cars with flashing lights on. In the west of the city, you can hear the sounds of flying aircraft.

Local authorities have canceled all public events. The Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev urged Rostovites to refrain from traveling to the city center and, if possible, not to leave their homes.

At night, traffic began to be blocked along the M-4 highway in the Rostov region. At checkpoints at the exit from Rostov-on-Don, vehicles were turned around, motorists were sent back to the city. In the morning, Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev informedthat traffic on the M-4 region is closed from the 464th to the 777th kilometer. A traffic jam formed at the entrance to Moscow along the Don highway.

What happened before

On June 23, the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Ministry of Defense of a missile strike. According to him, he hit the rear camp of PMC fighters. This was preceded by the publication of a video from the allegedly destroyed camp. Prigozhin said that as a result of the attack, “a huge number of fighters died” and threatened to “deal with the Ministry of Defense.”

The military department called the statement of a businessman a provocation. They stressed that the Russian military continues to carry out tasks on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation. In a special issue of Channel One, the video from the PMC camp was called staged.

FSB opened a criminal case. It is being investigated by Article 279 of the Criminal Code of Russia, reported the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC). “We demand an immediate cessation of illegal actions,” the committee said in a statement. In all of recent history, only one person has been tried under this article – officer Vladimir Kvachkov, who served in the GRU.

Related materials:

Army General Sergei Surovikin recorded a video in which he urged the Wagnerites to stop. He said that they need to submit to the leadership of the country.

The Ministry of Defense said that Kyiv took advantage of Prigozhin’s statements. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrating units of two brigades in the Bakhmut tactical direction.

Prigozhin held talks with Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. A video of their meeting has surfaced online. It was filmed, presumably, on the territory of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don. In the video, a businessman walks through the yard with a scarf pulled over his face, surrounded by fighters; during a conversation with representatives of the federal forces, he was armed.