The main task of Russia is to create conditions for the preservation of the country. This was announced on Thursday, February 2, by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with representatives of youth organizations, broadcast by Telegram– Channel “Kremlin. News”.

“Our main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia, create conditions for its progressive development, for its strengthening,” the head of state said, stressing that this task would be solved.

According to him, one of the components of the work to achieve a common goal is the revival and preservation of historical memory.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the moment the main goal of Russia is a special military operation (SVO) and the fulfillment of its tasks set by the head of the country.