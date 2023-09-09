Putin: understanding of involvement in the tasks of the country internally educates people

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the understanding of involvement in the tasks of the country the key to the internal education of a person. So he answered one of the questions at a meeting with young scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center – All-Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics (RFNC-VNIIEF), reports RIA News.

“When you come here, you feel ownership of the tasks facing the country, responsibility for the country, this, it seems to me, is a natural thing, because (this is – Note “Lenta.ru”) those structures that have been and are still engaged in this nuclear shield for the country, ensuring its strategic security, ”Putin said.

According to the president, the decision to create a physics and mathematics center was a necessary new step forward for the development of science. “And of course, we need to move on, because only after laying the foundation, you can’t wait for the final results that the country needs,” he added.

Vladimir Putin, as part of a meeting with young scientists, also gave one of them advice on choosing a wife. In his opinion, such a woman should think in images, and a man who is in search should not limit himself to stereotypes.