Putin: consultations with Turkmenistan on gas supplies to Uzbekistan are appropriate

Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with a newspaper “Kazakhstanskaya Pravda” raised the issue of gas supplies to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan. According to him, it would be advisable to hold a consultation with representatives of Turkmenistan, thus including them in the discussion.

“On October 7, together with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, we participated in the ceremony to begin supplies of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan. This route will allow the most efficient use of existing gas transportation networks and will contribute to the development of not only our three countries, but also the entire Central Asian region,” Putin said.

The Russian President called future consultations with Turkmenistan promising. “They have traditionally participated in these markets, and it would be in everyone’s interests to include them in this interaction,” he added.

Earlier, Putin announced Moscow’s readiness to create a nuclear power plant project for Kazakhstan. According to the Russian leader, the new facility “will increase the energy supply of the economy of Kazakhstan and give a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the country.”