Putin, speaking of same-sex marriage, called the family a union of a man and a woman

Adults have the right to live as they want, and no one invades their privacy. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about same-sex marriages during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly. Live broadcast of the speech of the head of state is available in Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

However, Putin called the family the union of a man and a woman and remembered the Holy Scriptures. “Everything is said there. The family is the union of a man and a woman. But even these sacred texts are in doubt,” he said, recalling the idea of ​​a gender-neutral God.