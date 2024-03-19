President Putin called the economy the main one in Russia's development program

Measures to save people and achieve technological sovereignty can only be implemented on the basis of the country’s economic development program. Russian President Vladimir Putin named this list at a meeting with the leaders of the Duma factions, writes TASS.

Putin said that the most important thing is to help families, stimulate demographic processes, support young people, and educate the new generation.

Related materials:

“And all this can be done, of course, only on the basis of economic development,” he noted.

The head of state emphasized that this is the basis for the country’s development, on which all other issues are resolved.

Previously, the Russian President spoke in favor of extending the maternity capital program and doubling the tax deduction for the second child.