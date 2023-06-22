Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will continue to develop the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of the country’s military security and global stability. He announced this on June 21 at a meeting with graduates of military universities.

According to him, already half of the units of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars missile systems. In addition, they are being re-equipped with Avangard missile systems. In the near future, launchers of the Sarmat complex, which are equipped with a new heavy missile, will also go into service.

“The armament of the Russian nuclear triad makes it possible to effectively and reliably provide strategic deterrence and maintain a global balance of power,” the head of state said.

In addition, according to the president, the arsenals of the aviation and naval components of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces are being replenished, including the introduction of the new Borey-A submarine into the Navy.

“Nuclear Triad” is a term for the country’s nuclear-armed strategic armed forces, which include three components: strategic aviation, intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear submarine missile carriers.

At the same time, earlier, on June 16, at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the head of state assured that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons. At the same time, he noted that Russia has much more nuclear weapons than NATO countries.

In turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also admitted that Washington sees no signs of Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons, and also sees no reason to increase the readiness of its own nuclear forces.