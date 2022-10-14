Putin announced the completion of all mobilization activities in Russia within two weeks

Partial mobilization in Russia will be completed within the next two weeks. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Astana. Broadcast of his speech led TV channel “Russia 24”.

“This work is already being completed,” Putin said. “I think that within about two weeks all mobilization activities will be completed.”

222 000Russians mobilized as of October 14

Putin specified that 33,000 mobilized people had already been assigned to units. Another 16 thousand people are in units that are involved in combat missions.

No general mobilization planned

Answering a journalist’s question about the possibility of general mobilization, Putin said that nothing additional was planned. “There have been no proposals from the Ministry of Defense in this regard,” the president assured.

In addition, Putin said that in the foreseeable future there is no need to increase the number of mobilized.

As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained, Putin’s words mean that partial mobilization will be completed before the end of the month. “And the President also said that he had not received any proposals for additional mobilization measures from the Department of Defense. This means that partial mobilization will be completed,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to the President, all mobilized must be trained. If necessary, the president promised to instruct the Security Council to inspect how the mobilization of citizens is carried out.

According to him, the initial preparation takes from five to ten days. It is currently being mobilized, who are in the army. “More precisely, in the so-called formation units,” Putin specified.

The line of contact is 1,100 kilometers, so it is practically impossible to keep it exclusively with troops formed from contract soldiers, especially since they take an active part in offensive operations. Related to this is the mobilization

Then, the mobilized, depending on the military specialty, are distributed to combat units. There they go through the next stage of preparation, which takes up to 15 days.

The final stage of the mobilized are already directly in the troops taking part in the hostilities. There they should expect additional coordination.

Partial mobilization has been going on for almost a month

Mobilization activities began on 21 September. The corresponding presidential decree was published on website Kremlin on the same day. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, it is planned to mobilize 300,000 people, which is approximately 1.1 percent of Russia’s total mobilization resource.

First of all, the Ministry of Defense promised to call for military service for mobilization those who have served in the army, have a military specialty and relevant experience. According to the explanations of the General Staff, the drafted Russians will have the status of military personnel under the contract and will receive appropriate payments and all social guarantees.

In accordance with the law, men who are temporarily unfit for health reasons, as well as those who have a reservation (for example, employees of defense industry enterprises and employees of accredited IT companies, which is written in the Presidential Decree), are not subject to conscription, are constantly caring for a family member or a disabled person Group I, has four or more children under 16 years of age and whose mothers, in addition to them, have four or more children under eight years of age and raise them without a husband.