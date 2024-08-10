Putin: Russia is proud of the names of legendary champions raised by mass sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated athletes, sportsmen and workers in the sphere of physical culture and sports on their professional holiday, which he called truly national. The words of the head of state leads Official website of the Kremlin.

Putin recalled that Physical Culture Day has been celebrated in our country for 85 years already and pointed out that Russia is proud of the names of legendary champions and record holders who were raised by mass sports.

“Sports strengthen character, introduce people to the values ​​of an active lifestyle, help them move forward boldly and achieve their goals,” says the president’s address, noting that new stadiums and sports facilities are currently opening in Russian regions, and competitions and tournaments are being held, including those aimed at developing family, children’s, and youth sports.

The first festive events to mark the All-Union Day of Physical Culture were held in the country on July 18, 1939, but this date was not fixed as its permanent date. In subsequent years, Physical Culture Day was celebrated on different days, and since 1980, by decision of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, it has been celebrated on the second Saturday of August.