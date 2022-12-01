President Putin said that the current situation is pushing the Russian Federation towards internal development

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with young scientists at the Sirius Center, called the current situation pushing the country towards internal development. His words are quoted in site Kremlin.

The head of state said that for dollars from the sale of oil and gas you can buy anything, but in this case nothing of your own will be produced.

“Therefore, this current situation is pushing us to independent work in many areas, including the production of our own scientific instrument base,” Putin said. He added that Russia has done this before current events and will continue to do so in the future.

Earlier, the president said that reducing poverty, inequality and reaching a real increase in incomes of citizens is the main task of the Russian authorities.