Russia will not shut down foreign Internet services until its alternatives appear. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with editors of the Russian media, footage of which was shown by the Russia 24 TV channel, reports RIA News…

“We will not close anything until we have our own. And we wind up when we have our own, if we do something, it will only be based on specific situations, ”he said. The Russian leader noted that when Western companies lose their monopoly in this area, “they will behave differently.” As an example, he cited “very well” the developing ecosystem of Sberbank, which “in some areas is already ahead of foreign services in some ways.”

An important condition for the shutdown of foreign Internet services, Putin called hostile actions against Russia. At the same time, he pointed out that no one will artificially create problems for Russian users, but a reaction to overt attacks will follow.

Earlier, the probability of disconnecting Russia from the World Wide Web was assessed by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. The politician said that such an outcome of events is potentially possible, since “the keys to this casket” are in the United States. According to him, Moscow has an action plan for this case. He also mentioned the already voiced threats to disconnect the country from the SWIFT international payment system.

In 2020, the head of the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications Maksut Shadayev spoke about his attitude to the likelihood of disconnecting the Internet in Russia. “This is a nightmare of the Minister of Communications – to wake up and learn that our citizens are disconnected from the services they use and are used to. Even if these are foreign services, ”he noted.