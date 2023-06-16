Putin: “cordon sanitaire” in Ukraine will be created in case of continued attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russia

A “sanitary cordon” on the territory of Ukraine will be created subject to the continuation of attacks by its armed forces on Russia. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The broadcast of the event is available on Rutube.

According to the head of state, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to divert Russia from the areas of hostilities in which Kyiv has planned its “main strike” by strikes on the border territories. “We will just react calmly, we will fight it. I have already said that if attacks on our adjacent territories continue, we will consider the possibility of creating a “cordon sanitaire” on Ukrainian territory,” Putin said.

For the first time, the president announced the creation of such a zone during a meeting with Russian military commanders on June 13. According to him, its goal will be the inability of Ukraine to “get us.”

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev expressed the opinion that in order to achieve the greatest protective effect, the demilitarized zone should pass along the borders of Ukrainian Lvov. He explained this by the range of the weapons supplied to Kyiv by the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the president’s words, explained that the “sanitary zone” would help move Ukraine’s long-range guns to a safe distance and protect peaceful facilities on Russian territory.