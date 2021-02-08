World leadership will belong to whoever wins the global competition for technology and knowledge. This was announced on Monday, February 8, by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Council on Science and Education.

“We see that global competition for technology and knowledge around the world is growing rapidly <...> and it is clear that whoever takes the lead will determine the further development of all mankind,” said the Russian leader.

According to Putin, scientific and technological sovereignty is a matter of the present and future of Russia. At the same time, the President noted that the Russian Federation has all the capabilities to be among the leaders in the field of science.

Also during the meeting, the head of state drew attention to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the acceleration of the introduction of advanced technologies. In this regard, Putin pointed out the need for Russia’s science and technology policy to meet the challenges of a “fundamentally new level of complexity.”

Earlier on the same day, the head of state via video link launched the launch of the high-flux research reactor PIK in the Leningrad Region.

According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the Kurchatov Institute Research Center, the PIK neutron reactor will allow the entire scientific community to move in the right direction. At the same time, as the scientist noted, the presence of such an installation indicates a high-tech level of development of the country.

In December 2020, the head of state signed a decree on holding the Year of Science and Technology in the country in 2021. In addition, Putin instructed the government to develop and approve a basic plan of events for the Year of Science and Technology.