Putin called the coming decade the most important after the end of the Great Patriotic War

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, said that the world is at a historic turning point. According to him, ahead is the most dangerous, unpredictable and important decade since the Great Patriotic War. The Russian leader also noted that the West will not be able to prevent a change in the world order. Broadcast of the event available on the website of the Valdai Club.

The unipolar world is a thing of the past

Putin believes that the collapse of the USSR destroyed the balance of geopolitical forces. The West felt like a winner and proclaimed a unipolar world order. The US and Western countries have decided that only their will and culture have the right to exist, and humanity should live by their interests. “Now this historical period of undivided dominance of the West in world affairs is ending, the unipolar world is a thing of the past,” Putin said.

Valdai is an expert and analytical center founded in 2004 in Veliky Novgorod. The main objectives of the club are: to consolidate the world intellectual elite in order to find solutions to overcome the crises of the world system, to promote an open dialogue between experts, politicians, public figures and journalists, to discuss current world problems, politics, economics, security, energy and other areas, to predict key trends and processes in the world order of the XXI century.

The Russian leader stressed that Western countries are not capable of single-handedly managing humanity, although they desperately want to do it. At the same time, most of the peoples of the world, in his opinion, no longer want to put up with this. This state of affairs, as the president pointed out, could turn into a whole chain of conflicts. And this, in turn, will become a threat to all mankind, including the West itself.

Putin noted that at present events in the world continue to develop according to a negative scenario. Now they represent a large-scale, systemic crisis in all spheres: military-political, economic, and humanitarian. The West played a big role in this. In recent months, he has taken serious steps to aggravate the crisis. As examples, the head of state cited the situation in Ukraine, the provocations around Taiwan, the destabilization of the global food and energy markets.

The crisis has indeed acquired a global character, it affects everyone. There is no need to harbor any illusions. In fact, humanity now has two ways: either to continue to accumulate a burden of problems that will inevitably crush us all, or to try together to find solutions, albeit imperfect, but working, capable of making our world more stable and safer.

The main historical task

In his speech, Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia, being an independent, original civilization, never considered itself an enemy of the European Union and the United States, as it does not consider now. The President added that Russia is simply defending its right to exist and free development, and does not challenge the elites of the West.

To resolve this contradiction is the main historical task. This is a painful but natural and inevitable process. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the Russian leader, the future world order is currently being formed, and in this process it is important to give the floor to every nation, to take into account every society, culture and worldview of ideas. At the same time, one cannot impose a single truth on anyone. The basis of world civilization, according to Putin, are traditional societies with their values. And they, unlike neoliberal ones, are unique in every country. The head of state also pointed out that Western countries have the right to “dozens of genders and gay parades”, but he should not try to impose them on others.

Putin summed up that the meaning of the current historical moment is to get an opportunity for an original development path.

The reaction of Vladimir Zelensky

Also during his speech, Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine. However, Kyiv decided to refuse dialogue with Moscow. “The question is not about us,” the Russian leader pointed out.

The reaction of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was not long in coming. In his evening address to the people of the country, published in his official Telegram channel, he spoke out about the speech of his Russian colleague.

Zelensky once again stressed that Kyiv is not going to go peacefully. He announced plans to return the territories that became part of Russia: Kherson, Donbass, Luhansk, and Crimea. The politician called the resistance pride and expressed confidence in his rightness.

Meanwhile, after Putin’s speech, US House of Representatives member Paul Gozar invited the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to hold talks in Arizona. He sent a corresponding letter to the embassies of the countries in Washington. The document says that by accepting this proposal, politicians will be able to start a dialogue on the de-escalation of nuclear tensions. According to the congressman, the location of the state will provide a distance from the conflict and from the institutions calling for the continuation of the conflict, which is necessary for productive negotiations.