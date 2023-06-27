Putin: the state sent almost 200 billion rubles for the maintenance of Wagner PMC for the year

The content of the private military company (PMC) Wagner cost the Russian budget almost 200 billion rubles from May 2022 to May 2023. Such expenses of the state for the activities of the group were called by the President of the country Vladimir Putin, writes TASS.

The main amount of the company’s maintenance amounted to 86.2 billion rubles, of which 70.3 billion was the allowance of the fighters. Another 15.8 billion was directed to incentive payments to PMC members.

In addition, the state spent more than 110 billion rubles for the year on insurance payments to Wagner fighters and their families. Also during this period, the Concord company, which supplies food to the army, owned by the head of PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, received 80 billion rubles from the budget.

The Russian president said he was concerned about the possible theft of funds allocated to the fighters. “I hope that during these works no one stole anything or, let’s say, stole less,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2023, Russia’s budget deficit could be significantly higher than the two percent of GDP (2.9 trillion rubles) that the government had planned. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed the concerns and said the authorities need to look for both ways to cut costs and opportunities to increase revenues.

According to the results of the first five months of the year, the budget deficit amounted to 3.4 trillion rubles. However, recently the Ministry of Finance of Russia has ceased to publish in the public domain a table with operating expenses and budget revenues, so it will most likely not be possible to trace the dynamics of the next months.