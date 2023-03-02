President Putin called the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs on the Bryansk region a terrorist act

The attack of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) on the Bryansk region is a terrorist act. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the broadcast of the event with his participation is conducted in Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

“Today we committed another terrorist act, another crime, we penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians,” Putin said.

On March 2, a Ukrainian DRG entered the territory of the Russian region bordering Ukraine in the village of Lubechane. Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a local resident was killed and a child was wounded. Subsequently, he clarified that the driver of the car was the victim of the attack, the wounded boy was taken to the Bryansk regional hospital, nothing threatens his life.

After the incident, Putin is in the Kremlin, the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov report to him about the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Because of the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region, the head of state canceled a trip to Pyatigorsk.