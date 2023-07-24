President Putin: the new multipolar world order will be more just and democratic

The new multipolar world order will be more democratic and fair. Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America will take their place in it, he pointed out in his article “Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Powerful economic and political centers of power and influence are being formed in the world, which are asserting themselves more and more insistently. We are confident that the new, multipolar world order will be more just and democratic,” he said.

Putin expressed the hope that Africa “will finally free itself from the heavy legacy of colonialism and neo-colonialism, rejecting its modern practices.”

Earlier, retired CIA officer Philip Giraldi said that the model of multipolarity proposed by the Russian president is better than the world order proposed by the United States. Washington, by contrast, is aiming for a one-sided model governed by “international law” rules, in which rules and laws are made on the fly.

In October last year, Vladimir Putin said that changes in the world order did not begin after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but went on for many years, like the movement of tectonic plates. In his opinion, such changes are a natural process during which new centers of power arise.