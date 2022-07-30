The Guardian newspaper called Russian President Putin strong thanks to Western sanctions

The Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins believes Western sanctions have made Russian President Vladimir Putin stronger than ever. His opinion is published on site editions.

Thus, he called Western sanctions the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent history. Jenkins noted that military assistance to Ukraine is justified, but an economic war against Russia could be devastating.

Global energy prices are skyrocketing, inflation is rising, supply chains are chaotic, and millions of people are short of gasoline, grains and fertilizers, he said. At the same time, the newspaper columnist pointed out that because of the sanctions, Russia increased exports to Asian countries, which led to an unprecedented surplus in its balance of payments. In the West, on the contrary, there is a recession in the economy and an increase in the cost of living.

Earlier, New York Post columnist Douglas Murray said that US President Joe Biden is afraid of retaliation from Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the sanctions that the West has imposed on Moscow.