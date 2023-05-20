President Putin called idiots those who are trying to put pressure on Russia

People who are guided by neo-colonial ideas are idiots. This statement was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

People who are guided by their neo-colonial ideas are idiots, and in the competition of idiots they would take second place. Why only the second? Yes, because idiots Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian leader noted that the efforts of these people are in vain, they do not understand that by aggression they will not achieve the disunity of the Russian people, since the national diversity of the country makes it stronger.

Putin advised political emigrants to continue drinking beer

In addition, the president pointed to the intention of the country’s opponents to divide Russia into dozens of small parts and said that they are doing everything to divide the peoples living on the territory of the state. He also drew attention to the provocations within the national communities, which are arranged by the opponents of Russia. They, according to him, are also talking about the decolonization of the country.

Putin also commented on the participation of Russian political emigrants in the Forum of Free Peoples (The General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia declared the organization undesirable in the country) in the Czech capital. “Prague is a good city. There’s beer, bacon. (…) And let them continue to drink beer,” he said.

The President recalled that, according to experts, beer contains a large set of female hormones. Russia is quite happy if “the men who gather there” abuse this drink, he added.

“Two different West”

The Russian leader noted that the West continues to put pressure on Russia in all areas – economic, military, political, information and others. However, he said, all the destructive efforts of the West to somehow harm the country were in vain.

In February, the head of state expressed the opinion that Western countries are ready for Russia to join the “so-called family of civilized peoples” only after the country breaks up into several parts. Subsequently, they will “push around these parts” and put them under their control, Putin is sure.

In October 2022, during the plenary session of the Valdai Club, Putin stated that there are at least two West with different values ​​in the world. The First West professes traditional Christian values. Recently, Islamic values ​​have also spread in it, since most of the population professes Islam. “This West is close to us in some way. In many ways, we have common, ancient roots,” the head of state explained. There is another West, Putin believes. He described it as “aggressive, cosmopolitan, neo-colonial, acting as a tool of neo-liberal elites.” “It is precisely with the dictates of this West that Russia, of course, will never put up with it,” he concluded.

Earlier, a political scientist, a member of the Digoria expert club, Garnik Tumanyan, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru that Putin was giving clear signals that Russia and its real partners would continue to do everything possible to create a new, just world order. “The neo-colonial approach of Western civilization in relation to all other countries is criminal, and this cannot continue any longer. The Western values ​​implanted around the world are perceived with hostility, and this is not surprising: you cannot force entire continents to think and live according to the rules of the neoliberal Western world, which brings destruction and the bitterness of terrorism wherever they go,” he said.