Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Russia a country of unique opportunities for today’s talented youth. He expressed this opinion on Saturday, May 22, addressing to the participants of the educational marathon “New Knowledge”.

According to the head of state, the key to success for Russian youth is the desire to show their gifts and find their own way in life.

“For an active, talented person, Russia is a country of unique opportunities. And you, each of you, are certainly talented. The main thing is to show your gift, your strengths and start acting, go only forward, ”Putin said.

The Knowledge Society will help young people find themselves and realize their potential in all directions, the Russian leader is confident. At the same time, he noted that despite the high value of modern technologies, “nothing can replace live communication, and mentoring has always been and remains the most effective tool for transferring knowledge and skills.”

“In this regard, it is fundamentally important that not only leading experts, but also leaders, top officials of government agencies and large companies, recognized masters in the field of science and art, become permanent participants in the Knowledge Society program. Their experience and personal example is the best motivation for young people to gain knowledge, develop, broaden their horizons and form a civic position, realize themselves, their ideas, plans, ”concluded Putin.

He also wished the participants of the marathon good luck.

On May 21, the American entrepreneur, engineer, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, during a speech at the educational marathon “New Knowledge”, described Russian youth as talented and energetic. In addition, he urged young citizens of the Russian Federation to remain enthusiastic and optimistic for the future.

The New Knowledge Marathon started on May 20 and is being held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad. Each city will represent one of the areas of educational activities – for example, history and culture, sports, science and technology.

The forum program includes more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes. The number of views of the marathon broadcasts in two days has already exceeded 12 million.