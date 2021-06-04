Relations between Russia and China have acquired an “unprecedented” character, and the trade turnover between the two countries may reach $ 200 billion a year. This was announced on Friday, June 4, by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian leader also noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, Russia and China in 2020 were able to keep trade at $ 100 billion. In addition, Putin stressed that both countries have a lot of overlapping interests and this is the basis for the development of these relations.

“I think that in the next few years, as we agreed, by 2024 we wanted, then in general we can reach … and 200 billion,” the head of state added.

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held telephone talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang I. The parties paid special attention to the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels, and also touched on a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda in the context of the 20 anniversary of the signing of an agreement on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between the countries.

The heads of ministries agreed to jointly counteract challenges and threats common to the two states, to build up foreign policy coordination, as well as to expand interaction in various multilateral formats.

It is noted that the conversation was held in a confidential and constructive manner.

Earlier, on June 1, Wang Yi said that bilateral relations between China and Russia are developing rapidly. He stressed that cooperation between states in a new era requires understanding new realities and making new decisions.

On March 23, Russia and China agreed to automatically extend the treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation for another five-year term. It will be filled taking into account new realities, will contribute to the achievement of new agreements and give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.