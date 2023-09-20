Putin discussed the situation in Karabakh and bilateral relations with Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. About it reported in the press service of the government of the republic.

It is noted that during a telephone conversation, the politicians discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and bilateral relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

Earlier it was reported that Russian peacekeepers once again came under fire in Karabakh. The attack on them took place in the area of ​​​​the village of Dzhanyatag. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the peacekeepers were returning from an observation post by car when their car came under small arms fire. The soldiers inside could not be saved.