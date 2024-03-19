Putin: The FSB needs to provide support to sanctioned companies in the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Federal Security Service (FSB) to provide support to sanctioned companies in Russia. His words lead RIA News.

The head of state emphasized the need to increase the level of security of the banking and financial system as a whole.

“It is important to provide support to our companies, which are actively developing today, while, of course, they are faced with illegal sanctions, unfair competition, and openly hostile actions, behind which, again, are the authorities of a number of states and their special services,” Putin said at an extended meeting of the FSB board.

Earlier, the president said that the department faces important tasks to protect the constitutional system of Russia. He called for harsh suppression of all future attempts to sow confusion.