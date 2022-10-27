Putin admitted that Odessa can be both a bone of contention and a symbol of conflict resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Odessa can be both a bone of contention and a symbol of conflict resolution. He discussed this when answering a question from Hungarian journalist Gabor Stir during the plenary session of the Valdai Club. The broadcast is available on the official site Events.

“Odessa can be both a bone of contention, and a symbol of conflict resolution, and a symbol of finding some solution to everything that is happening now. It’s not about us,” Putin said.