Putin called NATO the backyard of the United States, and Americans the owners of the organization

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) the backyard of the United States. The Russian leader talks about this stated in an interview with the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin,” a fragment of which was posted on his Telegram channel by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to Putin, the Americans are the masters of the organization. “The US is the master of NATO, it is their backyard, the whole of NATO, or the entire NATO organization,” he said.

Earlier, the head of Russia called US President Joe Biden’s statements about Russia’s interest in a possible war with NATO “complete nonsense.”