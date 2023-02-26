President Putin called NATO an accomplice in crimes because of gratuitous aid to Kyiv

NATO countries supply weapons to Ukraine free of charge, without receiving payment for them, which means that they become, in a sense, accomplices in the military conflict and the crimes of Ukrainians. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

According to him, the cost of the transferred weapons over the past year reaches tens of billions of dollars, and the format of assistance itself does not allow talking about simple military-technical cooperation. “They don’t get paid for this, do they? They don’t get money!” the head of state was indignant.

Military equipment, he added, is being used by the Kyiv authorities to carry out criminal attacks on the new territories of Russia, which became part of it as a result of referenda in September last year. “We proceed from this, and our position is dictated by this. And, in my opinion, it is quite understandable, understandable and logical,” Putin concluded.

During the same interview, the president indicated that the only goal of the West is the disintegration of Russia, the division of Russians into “Muscovites, Uralians and others.” These territories, Putin stressed, will be pushed around.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that Washington and the European Union do not seek war or the destruction of Russia, and also did not plan aggression against her.