Putin announced the loss of over 90 thousand people in Kiev since the start of the counteroffensive

Since June 4, sanitary and irretrievable losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have exceeded 90 thousand people. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting of the Valdai Forum. The broadcast was carried out on website discussion platform.

In addition, during this period, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 557 tanks and almost 1,900 units of other armored vehicles of various classes, he noted.

During conversations with forum participants, Putin refused to consider the Ukrainian crisis a territorial conflict. The head of state noted that the armed confrontation in Ukraine began not through the fault of Moscow. Russia did not start the so-called war in Ukraine, but it is trying to end it, he emphasized.