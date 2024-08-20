Putin Calls Himself an Infantryman Defending Russia at Meeting with Volunteers

Russian President Vladimir Putin called himself the same infantryman as everyone who is defending the country’s interests during the special operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He said this at a meeting with volunteers at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, reports RIA Novosti.

During the conversation, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov told the president that the volunteers present at the meeting were equipped with all the necessary equipment and weapons. Putin approvingly patted Kadyrov on the shoulder.

“I am just a foot soldier,” said the head of the republic, to which the president replied: “We are all foot soldiers. We are all in the same position in this sense.”

Earlier, Vladimir Putin addressed the volunteers heading to the SVO. In his speech, he pointed out that fear is necessary during combat operations, but it must be overcome for the sake of defending the homeland.