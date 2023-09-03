Putin: genetics should not become a threat to humanity

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with schoolchildren, called genetics a serious weapon. The conversation of the head of state with students leads RIA News.

“They say that those who will possess or come to the forefront in this area will possess weapons of terrible destructive power,” the Russian leader said.

Putin urged to make sure that the positive principles inherent in science do not turn into a threat to humanity.

On September 1, the head of state congratulated students and teachers on the Day of Knowledge, and also held an open lesson “Talk about the important”.

Earlier, the president said that scientists in Russia are now facing a difficult task – to ensure the technological sovereignty of the country in a short period of time. He urged scientists to actively engage in the creation of unique and competitive solutions in energy, industry, security and other areas.