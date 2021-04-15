Bureaucratic procedures humiliating people in the social sphere must be removed, said on Thursday, April 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

The head of state asked the government and the specialized commission of the State Council and ASI to carefully study the by-laws in the social sphere, reports Gazeta.ru…

“It is necessary to resolutely remove senseless demands, unreasonable, endlessly bureaucratic procedures, absurd norms and rules,” the president stressed.

Putin noted the importance of getting rid of procedures that are inconvenient for citizens and require significant time and moral costs from them, as well as demotivate employees of social institutions.

On April 6, it became known that the Russian government decided to extend the procedure for the provision of public services that can be obtained remotely until the end of this year. Thus, the Pension Fund and the Social Insurance Fund may introduce simplified rules for the provision of public services and the identification of applicants.

In February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that about 200 public services, which are currently provided in paper form, will be digitalized by 2023.

In October last year, Putin instructed to ensure the transfer of state and municipal services to electronic format by 2023.