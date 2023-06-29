Putin urged to achieve conditions above world standards in Russian seaside resorts

In Russia, it is necessary to develop year-round sea resorts so that the conditions for price and quality exceed world standards. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA News.

The President noted that one of the promising tasks is large-scale projects to create year-round sea resorts designed to receive at least 10 million people a year.

According to Putin, the conditions for recreation for our citizens in terms of price and quality should not be inferior to the best world standards, “but it is better to surpass them.”

Earlier, the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) predicted an increase in domestic tourist flow in 2023 for two reasons. It is noted that the dynamics of the internal tourist flow will be determined by the availability of transportation and hotel infrastructure, the volume of which is growing every year.