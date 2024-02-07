Putin: it is important to prevent excessive increases in prices for air tickets in Russia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin called for preventing excessive increases in air ticket prices in the country while unconditionally ensuring the quality of passenger service and flight safety. The agency writes about this RIA News.

According to the president, these issues should be a priority for both carriers, the Ministry of Transport and other relevant departments.

Putin also noted that the development of airfield infrastructure should not lead to an increase in ticket prices. “It is important here that the additional financial burden does not lead to an increase in air ticket prices,” he emphasized.

Earlier, an official representative of the Kremlin said that the topic of developing air transportation is vitally important for Russia.