Putin: the volume of harmful emissions in Russia needs to be halved

The volume of harmful emissions into the atmosphere in Russia should be halved. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for achieving this goal during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly in Gostiny Dvor. It is broadcast on Telegram– Kremlin channel.

“Across the country as a whole, the volume of harmful emissions into the atmosphere should be halved. We will move towards this goal step by step,” the head of state said. Putin also announced the creation of a special environmental quality monitoring system to track progress in this direction.

In addition, the president said that thanks to the Clean Air project in 12 cities of the country – Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk, Lipetsk, Magnitogorsk, Mednogorsk, Nizhny Tagil, Novokuznetsk, Norilsk, Omsk, Chelyabinsk, Cherepovets and Chita – it was possible to reduce the amount of harmful emissions into the atmosphere . Putin added that from 2023, 29 more cities will participate in it.

During his address to the Federal Assembly, the President announced that garden partnerships (SNT) would be included in the social gasification program.