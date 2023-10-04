Putin instructed to pay special attention to the education system in new regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that new Russian regions catch up on lost time in the education system. Writes about this TASS.

“Supporting the education system in these regions is extremely important. We are and will certainly continue to pay special attention to it. We need to help colleagues catch up,” he said.

The head of state said that schoolchildren and teachers should feel part of a huge, unified educational space in Russia.