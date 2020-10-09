Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh on humanitarian grounds for the exchange of bodies of the dead and prisoners. This is reported on the site The Kremlin.

Putin also invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow to hold consultations on these issues.

The Russian leader made his statement after a series of telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On October 7, Putin commented for the first time on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called what was happening a tragedy. He called on the parties to the conflict to stop hostilities. According to the Russian leader, “people who are not strangers to us live in these territories.”

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities periodically resume.