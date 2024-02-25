Russian President Vladimir Putin called Crimea and Sevastopol an integral part of Russia. He stated this in an address to readers of the book “Crimea. Pages of history from ancient times to the present day,” which was published on the Kremlin website on February 25.

“A truly fateful milestone for the people of Sevastopol and Crimea was the day of March 16, 2014, when they made a firm, unambiguous choice – to be with Russia forever. Today Crimea and Sevastopol are an integral part of it,” the statement says. message president.

According to Putin, the history of Crimea is inseparable from the history of the Russian Federation, and on the lands of the republic there are many spiritual and military shrines of the Russian people, as well as archaeological and cultural monuments.

The President noted that Crimea and Sevastopol make a huge contribution to the unity and security of Russia, and are also developing dynamically in a variety of areas.

Book “Crimea. Pages of history from ancient times to the present day” is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia. According to the president, its publication is a significant event, and the publication will be of interest to the widest circle of readers.

Putin also expressed his gratitude to the team of authors of the book for their painstaking and selfless work.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of residents of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.