Putin: Ceasefire in Ukraine impossible without agreements on negotiations

A ceasefire in Ukraine is impossible without reaching agreements on negotiations. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports RIA News.

According to him, Russia cannot declare a ceasefire in the hope of positive steps from Ukraine. This will be impossible as long as there is a possibility that Kyiv will use the break to build up its military equipment in order to continue the military conflict again in the future.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky confirmed the refusal to cease fire. He explained this by saying that Russia could use the break to build up its forces and go on the offensive again.