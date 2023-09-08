Carolina de Stefano, professor of Russian history and politics at Luiss in Rome, in recent days has made an appeal to the Italian media on social media: «Enough, please, to tell (read: invent) what happens in the Kremlin as if it were a serial novel B». According to the professor, when Russia is mentioned in the newspapers of our country, “our categories and feelings are presumptuously applied to a different society and mentality”.

De Stefano, what are you referring to?

«In the Italian media I notice a continuous reference to Putin’s emotional state which frankly I don’t understand what it is based on. After Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny, I read headlines such as “Putin is now trembling” or “The Kremlin is afraid”. Here, I think that attributing feelings such as fear to the Russian president does not help us from an analytical point of view».

Are you saying that we have an excessive tendency to fictionalize what is happening in Moscow?

«It is certainly not fear that determines Putin’s decisions and actions: if anything, like all dictators, the leader of the Kremlin is moved by the desire to maintain power at any cost. But the speech does not only concern Putin’s emotional dimension: I have also read many simplifications on the sentiment of the Russian population with respect to what is happening. Superficial analyzes that too often are not based on real data».

And from a non-superficial analysis, however, what emerges?

«The fact is that we have less and less information about Russia: on the one hand because there are almost no Western correspondents on the spot anymore, on the other because it has become more difficult for the Russian elites to access and understand what is really happening in the Kremlin. You need to talk to people, try to find and tell meaningful and individual stories about how people experience this conflict, and why. For example, saying that many Russians don’t want to see their country lose in Ukraine is not the same as saying they are all for the war or have been from the beginning.

In your opinion, how likely is it that it was not Putin who had Prigozhin killed?

«Very few. While on other occasions I have been very open to analyzing all the options, in this case it seems to me that not even the Kremlin has done anything to deny its responsibility, perhaps bringing the West into play as it has done on other occasions”.

Prigozhin, however, thought he had narrowly escaped. Or not?

«No, he never thought that Putin had forgiven him: he knew very well that his mutiny would not have been acceptable even in a democratic system, let alone in a regime by now pseudo-mafia like the Russian one…».

Why do you call him pseudo-mafia?

“First the failed mutiny and then this public execution are events that change the nature of the regime and the way Putin is perceived internally and externally. The Kremlin leader now acts as a sort of “godfather”».

Where does he derive it from?

«If before Putin was the head of a system dependent on him but on which he also depended, now this interdependence no longer exists. Today Putin dictates the law according to his will and his moods. And he does it with extreme coldness. The way in which the Prigozhin case was handled is also striking: taking that time, making those declarations, evoking the idea of ​​betrayal, it really seems like the script of a mafia film».

Putin has ruled Russia since 1999: four terms as president and one as prime minister. How has your way of managing power changed in these twenty-four years?

«When he came to power, between 1999 and 2000, he presented himself as the one who would restore order to the country after the chaos of the Yeltsin era. In the early years, he focused on rebuilding Russia’s greatness by passing new laws that returned state control over certain economic activities and regional authorities. The character has always been the same: the former head of the secret service who leverages his personal power. But in that first phase, if nothing else, he acted partly in an institutional dimension and tried to increase his legitimacy also through popular initiatives. Then a downward phase began ».

When?

«One of the key turning points is in 2011-2012, when Putin, after two terms as president and one as prime minister, returns to run for president by forcing the Constitution. At that moment he breaks a pact with the people. What’s more, he limits and forcefully represses street protests. That is, he begins to manage power in an increasingly less institutional and increasingly personal way. It is no coincidence that it is always in that phase that he begins to appeal more to traditional values ​​and religious orthodoxy. So only police control remained in the regime. It is the failure of Putin’s original project of building and guaranteeing the Russian order».

Is the Prigozhin affair the symptom of a crack in the regime?

«I don’t know if in the short and medium term what happened could cause a crisis in the system. What I see is that today, de facto, in Russia the Parliament and the Government no longer count for anything: there is only Putin who dictates the law. Looking ahead, this could potentially lead to an “anarchic” drift in the country. And the situation can only get worse: the more the conflict in Ukraine goes on, the more these rules of the game will become. With the war, Russia is also changing economically».

As a result of Western sanctions?

«There is an impact: the trade balance no longer leans in favor of exports and imports from China are increasing. But beyond this, the very structure of the economy is changing: a reconversion of many companies towards military production is underway and there are imbalances in terms of employment, because there is a shortage of manpower. It’s an economy that’s readjusting.”

Does Putin accept Russia’s subordination to China?

«On an economic level, it cannot do otherwise. But in his speech in the Chinese People’s Daily, published last March, a sense of cultural superiority emerges which he believes Russia has over China. Putin accepts economic dependence on Beijing but maintains the idea that Moscow is the cultural guide of this alternative order to the West”.

In his twenty-four years in power, how has Putin’s way of managing relations with the West changed?

«There are two theses: according to the first, Putin has always been the same, according to the second, he has changed over time. I would say that there is some truth in both theses. From his perspective, Putin believes he has been open to the West and too patient on the Ukrainian issue. After the attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001, Russia collaborated with the Americans, while on the contrary the Kremlin complains that it did not receive the same support from the USA after the terrorist attack on the Beslan school in 2004. On the other hand, ed it is here that the two visions conflict, it must also be said that Putin had opened up to dialogue with the West but wanted to impose his own vision, that is, wanting to reaffirm the greatness of Russia. He has never been open to compromise ».

In 2024 Russia will vote for the presidential elections. In the previous round of elections, in 2018, Putin was elected with almost 77% of the vote. Net of the usual predictable fraud, do you think that next year you will take more or less?

“Hard to say. You have to see the economic data in the coming months. In 2018 it had an all-time low following the pension reform, while today no unpopular economic measures are expected. However, I would say that a high rate of non-participation in the vote can be expected: discontent will mainly translate into abstentions».

We close with the Pope. The recent message to Russian Catholics in which Bergoglio exalts the imperialist Russia of Peter I and Catherine II has been much criticized. What idea did she get?

“I found the controversy excessive. Certainly at this moment the reference to imperial Russia is out of place, but I think the Pope wanted, if anything, to emphasize rulers who showed openness towards the West, to the point of taking it as a model, albeit adapted to the Russian system».