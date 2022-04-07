Vladimir Putin and the special shoes he buys in Italy

Vladimir Putin buy shoes in Italy. TO Varese. The magazine writes it Novella 2000 and the entrepreneur sells “special” footwear to the man who is holding the world in suspense Andrea Artioliowner of a factory based in Tradate.

His agency already during the Second World War was known for providing footwear, especially boots, to theItalian armythen it evolved and its luxury shoes ended up on the feet of artists and politicians from all over the world, from Elton John to Michael Jacksoneven passing by John Paul II and three presidents of the United States: George Bush, Barack Obama And Donald Trump.

“Yes, we also sold them to Putin – he says Artioli instead a Christian family – Unlike the oligarchs, he prefers sober models. Some he wanted them with the increase “. In short, Putin wants to be a great statesman, but to increase his stature we need Italian increases.

