A day after the Russian civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said that the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on board the plane that crashed north of Moscow, President Vladimir Putin spoke about the accident and sent condolences to the family of the man who led an uprising against the Russian Army two months ago. The Kremlin leader offered some praise to who until before the rebellion was one of his close men.

In the midst of the unknowns surrounding the crash of the plane in which the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on board,Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the incident.

In televised comments, the president assured that he wanted to express his most sincere “condolences” to the family of the founder of Wagner and the loved ones of the other people who were on the plane that crashed the day before in the Tver region, at north of Moscow.

According to information from Russian state agencies, 10 people were traveling in the device and there would be no survivors.

“Regarding the air tragedy, first of all I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of all the victims. It is always a tragedy. In fact, if the employees of the Wagner company were there, and preliminary data indicates that they would they were, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, we remember this, we know it and we will not forget it,” the Kremlin leader said.

“He had a difficult fate, he made serious mistakes in his life. And he achieved the necessary results both for himself and when I asked him to do so for the common goal, as happened in recent months.” – Putin spoke about Prigozhin’s death for the first time. pic.twitter.com/HMeiMZCZV8 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 24, 2023



Putin went on to stress that he has known the Wagner founder for at least three decades, describing him as a “talented businessman.”

“I had known Prigozhin for a long time, since the early 90s. He was a man with a difficult fate and he made serious mistakes in life. And he strove for the results he needed for himself (…) He was a A talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, and he worked with results, but also abroad, in Africa in particular, he was involved there with oil, gas, precious metals and stones,” Putin noted.

Likewise, the president referred to the last information he would have had about Prigozhin.

“As far as I know, he just returned from Africa yesterday. He met here with some officials. But what is certain – the head of the investigation committee informed me this morning – is that a preliminary investigation into this event has already been launched. And it will be carried out in its entirety, and it will be carried out to the end. There is no doubt about it. We will see what the investigators say in the near future. And now forensic examinations, technical and genetic examinations are being carried out. This takes some time.” , he stressed.

World leaders react

As reported by the Reuters agency, two US officials believe that the plane that was allegedly carrying Prigozhin was hit by surface-to-air missiles that came from Russian territory. The theory is still preliminary and not corroborated.

Hours after the accident became known, United States President Joe Biden expressed his concerns about Putin’s participation in the case.

“I don’t really know what happened yet, but it doesn’t surprise me. Few things happen in Russia without Putin having something to do with it,” she stated.

FILE-US President Joe Biden on July 13, 2023 during a press conference in Helsinki, Finland. © Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

For his part, the President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelensky remarked that his Administration is not linked to the plane crash. For him, Prigozhin’s death would be “a good thing” for his country.

From Europe, some leaders expressed mistrust. The spokesman for Foreign Affairs of the European Commission, Peter Stano, assured that “almost nothing that comes out of Russia these days is credible” and that it is not up to the bloc to comment because “it is very difficult to verify” what happened.

Annalena Baerbock, German Chancellor, stressed that “since the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin always lies.” She delved into an analysis of the Russian Government, which she called “violent” for “inside and outside.” In addition, she stressed that one cannot “trust fake news or the promises of the Russian president.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the French government, Olivier Véran, stated that “reasonable doubts can be had” about what happened to the plane.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has warned that the Wagner Group could be an even bigger threat if it comes under the control of the Russian government. “Will the threat be greater or less? For me it is a rhetorical question ”, he sentenced.

With Reuters and EFE