During a speech at an arms exhibition near Moscow, Putin boasted of Russia’s advanced weapons capabilities, and declared its readiness to provide armament technology to countries that agree with its policies.

Reuters quoted the Russian president as saying at the opening ceremony of the “Army-2022” forum near Moscow, “(We) are ready to offer our allies the latest types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to warplanes and drones.”

“Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations,” he added.

The Russian president was speaking nearly six months after the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine.