Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov met with the Turkish foreign minister and intelligence chief in Sochi. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Yelena Afonina

Erdogan and Putin met in Sochi. Apparently, Kremlin bloodhound Kadyrov was also there and met with high-ranking Turkish diplomats.

Sochi/Munich – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin met in Sochi to discuss the Ukraine war and bilateral issues such as Syria. Apparently, another person was also there: the Chechen president and Kremlin bloodhound Ramzan Kadyrov, whose troops often show up at the front lines in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

It seems Kadyrov wasn’t in Sochi just to meet with Kremlin chief Putin. During the four-hour talks between Putin and Erdogan, the Chechen president apparently met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan. He announced this on Telegram.

“Friends, during the face-to-face talks between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, I personally met the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the head of the Turkish Secret Service Hakan Fidan,” Putin’s bloodhound wrote on his Telegram channel. It was an “informal, rich and productive conversation”. At the meeting, it was agreed that close cooperation between Turkey and Chechnya “on various issues” was necessary. Footage of Kadyrov’s arrival in Sochi has surfaced on social media.

In his message on Telegram, Kadyrov also drew attention to historical ties between the two peoples. You are connected through many things, such as through ethnic Chechens who live in Turkey. According to Kadyrov, the Turkish side wants to intensify relations with Chechnya and hopes to establish further contacts. For his part, Kadyrov has stated “that both sides will benefit from joint ventures”.

At the end of the meeting, he was invited by the “high guests” to visit Turkey, it said. “Of course I will accept the invitation,” emphasized Kadyrov. In Turkey they want to “discuss a wide range of cooperation issues, including economic ones”. The fact that Turkish secret service chief Fidan was present in addition to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu made the meeting even more interesting. Security relations may also have been discussed. However, it is not new that Fidan accompanies Erdogan on trips abroad.

Kadyrov is largely unpopular in Turkey – but Turkish diplomats still meet with him

Most recently, in May, Kadyrov, who is loyal to Putin, called on the Turkish president not to evacuate fighters from the controversial Azov regiment in the Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. At the time, Turkey offered to mediate and agreed to evacuate Ukrainian fighters from the steelworks. “The president of a Muslim state” should not save the “murderers and atheists of Azov” from punishment, Kadyrov said. He claimed Azov fighters were insulting the “values ​​of Islam and Islam itself.” Kadyrov’s troops in Ukraine often justify their participation in aggressive war with the “defense of Islam”.

In Turkey, on the other hand, Kadyrov is unpopular with a large part of the population. The reason for this is Kadyrov’s loyalty and extreme closeness to the Russian leadership. So this unpopularity is less about Chechnya or the Chechen people themselves. After all, Chechen resistance to Russia enjoys a kind of respect among many Turks. For Kadyrov, however, the opposite is the case. He is considered the “puppet of Russia”. Cavusoglu and Fidan’s meeting with Kadyrov is therefore likely to raise eyebrows among some in Turkey. (bb)