This Monday (30), Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the West of being behind the riot that occurred at the airport in the city of Makhachkala, capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan.

On Sunday (29), the city of Makhachkala made global news after the riot that took place at its airport. According to information, it was caused by people shouting anti-Semitic words who were trying to surround a plane coming from Tel Aviv, a city in Israel.

These people wanted to prevent Jews from entering the Russian republic, which has a Muslim majority, however, information from BBC point out that there were no Jews on the plane that landed at the airport. Updated information states that more than 80 individuals have already been detained due to the act.

During a televised speech this Monday, Putin stated that “the events in Makhachkala last night were instigated via social media, mainly from Ukraine, at the hands of agents of the Western special services.” He pointed to “current US ruling elites” as the main beneficiaries of “global instability.”

US officials responded on Monday by calling Putin’s claims “absurd.” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the accusation of blaming Ukraine “nonsense” and urged Putin to publicly denounce the true cause of the riots.

On Sunday, Zelensky criticized the riot via his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying it was part of “Russian hatred and anti-Semitism.”

“Russian anti-Semitism and hatred against other nations are systematic and deeply rooted,” said the Ukrainian president.

He concluded by stating that “hate is what drives aggression and terror. We must all work together to oppose hate.”

The riot in Makhachkala comes amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. According to information, calls for people to go to the airport were made on Telegram channels, a Russian application, to initially “protest against flights originating in Israel”.