Putin: “Berlusconi a loved one, a true friend. I have always admired his wisdom”

Among the dozens of messages of condolence for the death of Silvio Berlusconi, there is also that of Vladimir Putin. The Russian president wanted to remember him as a “true friend” and “main supporter” of the “strengthening of friendly relations between our countries”.

“For me Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced and forward-looking decisions even in the most difficult situations,” Putin said in a message to Sergio Mattarella. “He has made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Italian-Russian partnerships”, said the Russian president, of whom the Knight had said he was “disappointed” after the decision to invade Ukraine.