As soon as the telematic meeting of the heads of state of the six countries that make up the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (ODKB in its acronym in Russian) began today, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that what is happening in Kazakhstan is a consequence of “international terrorism.” He added that the contingent of Russian troops in the Central Asian country “will withdraw once it has fulfilled its mission.”

For his part, the Kazakh leader, Kasim-Zhomart Tokáyev, intervened to ensure that in his country there had been an “attempted coup” orchestrated by “armed militants.” “Groups of armed combatants who were biding their time went into action. Its main objective has become clearly evident (…) it was an attempted coup, “said Tokáyev. In his words, the mission of the troops sent to Kazakhstan by Russia and four other ODKB countries “will end soon.” The Kazakh leader said that his order to shoot to kill did not refer to peaceful protesters and reported that tomorrow Tuesday he will undertake the formation of the new government of the country, which was dismissed last week to try to quell the protests. He also promised to present evidence of outside interference. The president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadir Zhaparov, is not participating in this virtual meeting today, protesting the arrest in Almatí of a Kyrgyz citizen, Vikram Ruzajúnov, a musician by profession and initially accused of participating in the riots.

Meanwhile, Zhambil Region Police Chief Zhanat Suleimenov, as well as a colonel from the National Security Committee (KNB), Azamat Ibrayev, have been found dead. The body of the latter was found in the courtyard of his house, in Nursultán, the capital of the country. Investigations have been opened, although it is suspected that they may have committed suicide. Meanwhile, the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior updated its figures of arrests during the week of unrest, which amounts to 7,939.

The ODKB virtual meeting, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin is present, is held according to his initiative. It was he who proposed the idea to Tokáyev on Saturday. Deputies of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) suggest that the contingent of troops currently deployed in Kazakhstan could stay there permanently to “reinforce the security” of the Central Asian country. The co-president of the Fair Russia party, Sergey Mironov, has expressly requested it, according to information released by the Russian agency Interfax.

“The ODKB forces could become the basis for the formation in Kazakhstan of a system to combat extremism, including the protection of the population of Russian origin,” said Mironov. In his opinion, “the permanent presence of the ODKB military would guarantee peace and tranquility for years to come.”

According to the Kazakh channel Jabar-24, the disorders that broke out in the country on January 2 have already caused 164 deaths and nearly 2,000 injured. Most of those figures are for Almatí, Kazakhstan’s main economic center and the epicenter of the unrest. The revolt, according to the municipal authorities of Almatí, tends to subside although clashes with the forces of order and sporadic shootings continue to take place. Tokayev has just removed two other vice presidents of the Kazakh National Security Committee (KNB), Marat Osipov and Daulet Ergozhin. On Saturday, former KNB chief Karim Masimov was also fired and arrested for “high treason.”