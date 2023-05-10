President Putin began preparations for the denunciation of the Conventional Arms Treaty in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin began preparations for the denunciation of the Conventional Arms Treaty in Europe. This follows from orderspublished on the official portal of legal information.

It follows from the document that the head of state has already appointed his representative to discuss this issue in the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will represent Putin in the State Duma and the Federation Council.

Earlier in February, the State Duma adopted a bill on Russia’s denunciation of the Council of Europe Criminal Law Convention on Corruption. In the explanatory note to the bill, the need to denounce the convention is explained by the impossibility of Russia’s full participation in the Group of States against Corruption.