Russian President Vladimir Putin began a flight on the modernized strategic missile carrier Tu-160M. The head of state takes a plane flight on February 22 as part of his visit to Kazan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the flight would last up to forty minutes. However, commenting on the Russian leader’s flight route, a Kremlin representative noted that this is a “military secret.”

Tu-160M ​​is a modernization of the Tu-160. The aircraft is designed to destroy the most important targets in remote areas with nuclear and other weapons. The Tu-160M ​​is the largest supersonic aircraft in the history of military aviation and the heaviest combat aircraft in the world.

The President of Russia already sat at the helm of the previous version of the Tu-160 in August 2005, when he flew it to the area of ​​long-range aviation and Northern Fleet exercises.

On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation visited the Kazan Aviation Plant named after. S.P. Gorbunov, where he climbed into the cockpit of the Tu-160M. In addition, the head of state visited one of the new workshops of the enterprise.

Ptuin arrived in Kazan to participate in the opening of the “Games of the Future”, which combined traditional sports competitions and e-sports. They will take place from February 21 to March 3. 300 teams from 100 countries will take part in the competition. It is planned that 1.5 thousand volunteers from Russia and friendly countries will help in holding the tournament.