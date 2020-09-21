In the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, on the territory of the Russian Southern Military District, the strategic command-staff exercises “Kavkaz-2020” began, which, according to a number of military experts, may pose a threat to the security of Ukraine.

About the beginning of the exercises reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Military training exercises will continue in Russia until September 26. In the course of the exercise, the questions of the use of groups of forces of the coalition of states in the interests of ensuring military security in the south-west of the Russian Federation will be worked out.

The main actions of the troops will be concentrated on the internal training grounds of the Southern Military District – Prudboy, Ashuluk, Kapustin Yar, and the Arzgirsky and Kopanskaya ground air training grounds.

In the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas, drawings of episodes of actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla groupings will be held, including with the participation of ships of the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Military units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan, in total, are invited to participate in the exercises. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka are planning to participate as observers.

In total, about 80 thousand people are involved in the military events “Kavkaz-2020”, including up to 12 thousand 900 servicemen from the personnel of military units, and 1 thousand people – foreign soldiers.

Up to 250 tanks, up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems will be involved in practical actions of troops at the training grounds.

The exercises are held from 21 to 26 September on the territory of the Southern Military District under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, who was one of the first in the aggressor state to proclaim a stake on waging war by non-military (read, hybrid) methods.

Earlier, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadim Skibitsky said that such large-scale military exercises of Russia are a threat that is clearly spelled out in the Military Doctrine of Ukraine. In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarded the sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops of the Russian Federation on the border with Ukraine as a demonstration of aggressive plans.

As a reminder, on September 17, the international military exercises Rapid Trident started in Ukraine, in the Lviv region. About 4 thousand people are involved in these exercises. The largest groups are military contingents from Ukraine and the United States. Servicemen from Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania and Poland also joined the exercise. In addition, NATO ships are on alert in the Black Sea.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that despite warnings from military experts that in the fall Russia will have favorable conditions for an invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister Denis Shmygal does not yet see any threat of an attack by the Russian military from the territory of the annexed Crimea.

