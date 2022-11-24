Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

The Ukraine war puts massive pressure on Putin. Apparently, Russia’s elite are thinking about replacing the Russian president.

Moscow – The aftermath of the Ukraine war is dramatically affecting the lives of pro-Kremlin oligarchs in Russia. They are on the sanctions lists, some are no longer allowed to enter Western countries, and quite a few have also lost a lot of money. Do the elites want to put an end to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s striving for power?

At least that’s how Ukrainian diplomat Volodymyr Ohrysko sees it, who was foreign minister from 2007 to 2009 in the country that is currently defending itself against Russian aggression. In a Tuesday (November 22) Ukrainian news portal The New Voice of Ukraine published opinion article, Ohrysko writes that in Russia secret talks aimed at removing Putin as Russian President.

Russia: Ukraine war could be the end of Putin

“When economic sanctions against Russia and Ukrainian victories at the front come together, we will receive very serious news from Moscow,” writes Ohrysko. The former foreign minister expects the sanctions to have dramatic effects by spring 2023, which will be felt in all areas of life in Russia. “And those will be the crucial months, when everything will be decided on the front lines.”

Putin under pressure? It is possible that his closest confidants could ensure the fall of the Kremlin boss. © Sergei Savostyanov

Dramatic times could then set in for Putin, predicts Ohrysko. Although he does not assume that it is because of the Ukraine War there will be large-scale protests from the majority of society – rather, the innermost circles of Putin a problem for those in power according to the diplomat. “The situation is different within the Russian elites. There are intrigues around Putin,” says the 66-year-old.

Ohrysko’s prediction is based on one observation: Ultimately, the very rich people in Russia don’t care about Putin, and loyalty to the president is only a means to an end. All that matters to them is that they can continue their lives in the lap of luxury. “Because this entourage has known for a long time that the way of life – rob in Russia, squander money in the West – is nice.” So too nice to let the “bunker grandfather’s historical fantasies” destroy it.

Will Putin come to The Hague after the Ukraine war?

According to the Ukrainian politician, Putin will meet the same fate as Slobodan Milosevic. The former president of Serbia was accused of genocide in connection with the Kosovo war and extradited to The Hague. “They will just make him a scapegoat, they will blame him for all his sins and say that he personally made the decision about this war,” said Ohrysko.

Just recently the 66-year-old had predicted a bleak future for the Kremlin boss. “The trends for Putin are very negative. We cannot now predict when the regime will collapse, but it will happen. And it will collapse due to many circumstances,” Ohrysko said in an interview with Ukrainian radio station two weeks ago NV. “Putin will be eliminated.” (tvd)