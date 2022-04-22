Home page World

Of: Fabian Hartman

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko calls Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin a “fascist”. Ukraine is just the beginning.

Munich – An end to the Ukraine conflict is not yet in sight. But a Russian military victory could have devastating effects on the security architecture in Europe. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine and current opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Republica warned against further aggression. “There are a lot of so-called red lines being crossed here, and that means that Europe is in danger, even the whole world,” she said.

Ukraine war: Tymoshenko calls Putin ‘barbaric’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for this. He has the goal of building an empire – the conquest of Ukraine is only the first step. A campaign against Europe was threatening. “That is his historic mission. Putin wants to return to the old national borders, not those of the Soviet Union, but those of the Russian Empire,” Tymoshenko said.

She is alluding to mid-19th-century Russia, when the empire reached the peak of its expansion and became the third-largest empire in world history. The Russian sphere of influence extended from Finland and parts of Poland in the west to Kazakhstan in the south and Alaska in the east. Does Vladimir Putin want to start with this? At least he said publicly, back in 2005, that the fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.

Meanwhile, Yulia Tymoshenko is certain that Putin will make further territorial demands. When asked what kind of person Vladimir Putin is, the politician said in La Republica: “He called for the killing of old people, women and children. And something like that can only be described with this one word: barbaric. He’s a fascist.”

Tymoshenko called on the heads of state of the democratic countries to unite against Putin. Victory depended not only on Ukraine, but also on how vigorously the Europeans resisted. Because of Putin’s urge to expand, the Baltic States and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe are also in danger. “The other NATO countries are being dragged into a world war,” Tymoshenko warned. Putin’s missiles were aimed at the whole world.

Yulia Tymoshenko warns the West about Russia © dpa

Tymoshenko reports in the interview that she was warned about Putin when she was prime minister. When Russia attacked Georgia in 2008, political pundits told her: “Get ready because he wants Ukraine. I thought that was a completely impossible scenario since it wasn’t some disputed area, there weren’t any problems. I was sure that Ukraine was untouchable. Now it’s not me anymore,” said Tymoshenko.

Yulia Tymoshenko: Orange Revolution got her into politics

Today’s opposition politician is considered one of the main figures of the so-called Orange Revolution in 2004. The occasion was the presidential elections at the time, which took place under the impression of massive electoral fraud. After weeks of peaceful protests, the Supreme Court of Ukraine declared the election invalid and ordered it to be repeated, which is how Tymoshenko got into office.